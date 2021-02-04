Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.40. Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4,712 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) Company Profile (LON:GIF)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

