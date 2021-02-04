GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

