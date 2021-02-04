GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,650 Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTCF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TTCF opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

