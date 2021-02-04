GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,272,000 after buying an additional 78,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,659,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $74.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

