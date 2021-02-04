GWM Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,002.67, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

