GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of ED opened at $70.51 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.