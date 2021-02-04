GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,885 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $31,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.45 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of -176.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.