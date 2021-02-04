GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

