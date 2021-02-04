H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

