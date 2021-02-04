H2O Innovation (HEOFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%.

HEOFF stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.70. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEOFF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

