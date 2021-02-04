Hagop H. Kozanian Sells 37,538 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.58. 5,017,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $151.09. The firm has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

