Halving Coin (HALV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Halving Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00145496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space.

Halving Coin Token Trading

Halving Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.