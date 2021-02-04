Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.17. 72,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,554. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $164.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

