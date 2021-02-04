Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,780. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.