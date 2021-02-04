Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 171.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 597,944 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 42,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

