Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,748 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 16,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

