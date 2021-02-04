Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.95. 5,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,746. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $263.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.31.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

