HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $45.06 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00151593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00087321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00239324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00040407 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

