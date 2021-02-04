Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$36.50

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE HDI traded up C$0.78 on Thursday, reaching C$30.20. 26,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.43.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$315.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,205,625. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699 over the last ninety days.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

