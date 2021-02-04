Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson will be focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. It envisions achieving $115 million savings from the restructuring actions, beginning this year. While Harley-Davidson is taking aggressive steps to counter challenging demographic trends, it will take time for the firm to achieve the desired results. Further, significant investments associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to put strain in the already weak financials of the company. Rising debt levels and high competition are other concerns. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

