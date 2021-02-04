Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.08.

HOG opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 141.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

