Harry Rein Acquires 24,344 Shares of Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Stock

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) insider Harry Rein bought 24,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Harry Rein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Harry Rein bought 38,156 shares of Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,683.68 ($13,958.30).

Shares of LON ALM opened at GBX 28.83 ($0.38) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.73. The company has a market cap of £69.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. Allied Minds plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19.28 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Allied Minds plc (ALM.L)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

