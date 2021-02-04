Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

ZTS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

