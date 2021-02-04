Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $754.02. 5,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $789.26 and its 200-day moving average is $732.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

