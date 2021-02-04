Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 13,654 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

QCOM traded down $15.79 on Thursday, reaching $146.51. 1,308,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

