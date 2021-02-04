Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $736.38. 4,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $723.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

