Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 10,517 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,077,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 10,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,986. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

