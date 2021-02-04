Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Gartner by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Gartner by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,079 shares of company stock worth $6,309,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,299. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

