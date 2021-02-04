Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPRO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000.

NYSEARCA:UPRO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 140,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,505. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $84.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45.

