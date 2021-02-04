Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.52. 60,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,427. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.26 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.