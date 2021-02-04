Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,910. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

