Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Adient stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,569. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

