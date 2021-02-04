Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Decreased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 165.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.