Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 346,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 185,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HVT shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

