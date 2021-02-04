Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.79 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 75,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 201,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) Company Profile (LON:HNG)

Hawkwing plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. The company was formerly known as TLA Worldwide plc and changed its name to Hawkwing plc in August 2019. Hawkwing plc was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

