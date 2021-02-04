Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Shares Gap Down to $142.20

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.20, but opened at $137.80. Hays plc (HAS.L) shares last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 435,301 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hays plc (HAS.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.43 ($1.66).

Get Hays plc (HAS.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81.

Hays plc (HAS.L) Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hays plc (HAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays plc (HAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.