HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $14.90 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

