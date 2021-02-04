HBT Financial, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HBT Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

