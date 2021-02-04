HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.59.

HCA stock opened at $173.12 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $2,541,799.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

