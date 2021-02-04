HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.10-13.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.33 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-13.10 EPS.

NYSE HCA traded up $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $177.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.59.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $815,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.