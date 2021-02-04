HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

