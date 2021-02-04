HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $173.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.66. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $815,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $5,965,476 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $4,451,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

