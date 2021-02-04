Head to Head Analysis: Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.68 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -50.60

Sanchez Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sanchez Energy and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.35, indicating a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

