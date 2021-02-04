Head-To-Head Comparison: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) vs. BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 18.68% 7.42% 0.89% BancFirst 21.31% 9.72% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Commonwealth Financial and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.49%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than BancFirst.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 2.84 $105.33 million $1.10 11.02 BancFirst $473.89 million 4.14 $134.88 million $4.12 14.58

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Summary

BancFirst beats First Commonwealth Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 147 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases three mortgage loan production offices and four corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 163 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

