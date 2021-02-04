Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $376,250.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

