Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 18.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price was down 18.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 26,054,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,445,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -116.80, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 50.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $15,454,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

