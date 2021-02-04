Heidi M. Melin Sells 1,211 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $68,106.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAIL stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,779.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

