Hemington Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,735 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 19,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,905. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

