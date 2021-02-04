Hemington Wealth Management Invests $242,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.