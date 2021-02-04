Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $749,000 Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,981. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

